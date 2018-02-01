Bella Hadid Goes Topless In String Thong For Mirror Selfie That’s Giving Kim K A Run For Her Money

Bella Hadid took her pup shopping, and celebrated the occasion by posing nearly nude with her pooch! Check out the sexy mirror pic that totally gives us Kim K vibes.

The mirror selfie may seem simple to master since all you need is a mirror and a camera, but it’s a lot more nuanced than that. From your pose, to your outfit (or lack thereof), taking a photo of your reflection isn’t as easy as it looks. I mean, no offense but we can’t all be Kim Kardashian, 37, AKA the master of photographing herself in the nude. But based on her most recent reflective image, Bella Hadid, 21, can definitely give the social media maven a run for her money. She is a supermodel, after all! On Jan. 31, Bella and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell took their adorable pups shopping with them in New York, and the model just couldn’t help but bask in the glory of being able to bring her dog with her wherever she goes. She posed for an Instagram photo with her pooch in a changing room, while wearing nothing but a beige string thong, leaving little to the imagination. Check it out below!

It’s really no surprise that Bella knows how to work it in a nearly naked mirror pic. She stripped down for a joint British Vogue photoshoot with her sister Gigi Hadid, 22. In a black and white photo from the spread, the sisters sit together on the ground, completely naked. It’s safe to say that Bella seems to be comfortable in her birthday suit. She’s also been known to rock the braless trend — she even did so while out with Kendall Jenner, 22, on Jan. 26. A few days earlier, she also walked on the Alexandre Vauthier runway in Paris on Jan. 23, where she suffered a nip-slip during the show, and seemed completely unfazed by it. What a pro! Keep killin’ it, Bella!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s topless pic?