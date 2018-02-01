Ava Phillippe Looks Like Mom Reese Witherspoon’s Twin In Draper James Modeling Gig

Ava Phillippe is quickly becoming an in-demand model! She appears alongside her mom for Reese’s fashion brand Draper James. See their #twinning pics here!

Reese Witherspoon is keeping it in the family! She enlisted the help of her daughter Ava Witherspoon, 18, who is her spiting image!, to model the new clothes from her Draper James‘ Spring 2018 line! Ava is officially a fashion model — she appears in Rodarte‘s Fall 2018 campaign, which was released on Jan. 30. Now, she’s the new face of DJ, alongside her mama! Ava said Reese influences her fashion sense: “The best thing about how my mom has influenced my style is that, while I do take her advice, it’s still my own. She and I agree on a lot of what’s ‘fashionable,’ but we have different taste, and she’s really respectful of my personality as I express it through clothes. I think as a teenager, it’s important to have both guidance and freedom in finding your style, and my mom is really good at balancing that.”

Of Ava, Reese said in a blog post, “I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy. From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”

Like many mothers and daughters, they share everything! “We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams,” Reese said. “We can talk for hours!! Ava and I also share clothes sometimes, and it makes me so happy to see how she expresses her own personal style with each outfit she creates. She is cutting her own creative path in this world, and I could not be prouder of her.”

HollywoodLifers, is this the most adorable mother/daughter shoot ever?