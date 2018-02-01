‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Family Pic

Too cute! ‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood shared an adorable photo of her growing family (and baby bump!) See the heartwarming pic here!

How cute is Amber Portwood and her growing family? The 27-year-old took to Twitter to share a photo of her, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her 8-year-old daughter Leah. The three were all smiles, while Amber held her growing baby bump. “Love my little family,” she captioned. The couple are expecting a baby boy together, and we couldn’t be more excited for them! See the adorable photo below!

But if you don’t think her family is the cutest ever — the Teen Mom star really doesn’t care. On Jan. 16, she took to Twitter to slam her haters for calling her a bad mom. “Some of you are absolutely horrible people! I was in boot camp for 3 weeks during leahs summer break making more money than some of you shit talkers dream of!! My kid has college funds because of me! F*ck off lol,” she tweeted. Woah! She was likely referring to her time on Marriage Boot Camp, which she tried to work on her bond with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. While she was filming though, she actually met her current boyfriend, who was working as a cameraman. See pictures of the couple together here!

While it may have seemed unexpected for her to fall in love with a crew worker and become pregnant with her second child, Farrah Abraham, 26, had quite a lot to say about it. She accused Amber of planning her second child in order to receive more money! Yikes! She also claimed that her former co-star also owed child support. This is all pretty serious stuff to be accused of, but if we know anything about Amber, it’s that she doesn’t care what the haters have to say. Keep loving your little family, girl!

Love my little family🤗💖🤰 pic.twitter.com/SuGFYT4YBY — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) February 1, 2018

