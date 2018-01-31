Leah LaBelle: 5 Things To Know About NBA Player’s Wife Who Died In Car Accident

Leah LaBelle and her former NBA player husband Rasual Butler were tragically killed in a car accident on Jan. 31 and it’s left the basketball community shocked. Here are 5 things you should know about Leah.

Ex NBA player Rasual Butler, 38, and his wife, singer, Leah LaBelle, 31, were shockingly killed in a single car accident in Studio City, CA around 2 a.m. on Jan. 31. Rasual lost control of his Range Rover causing it to hit a parking meter and flip over before crashing into a wall, according to TMZ. The loss has shook the entertainment and sports world around the globe leaving many fans speechless. Here is everything you need to know about Leah, Rasual’s wife and a star all on her own.

1.) She was an R&B singer who was signed to Epic Records. The talented crooner appeared on the third season of American Idol when she was just 16 years old in 2004 and finished in 12th place. She came from a family of singers in Bulgaria who escaped their country by getting the opportunity to go on tour and share their music. They eventually landed and decided to stay in the United States. Leah had her home base in Seattle, WA when she appeared on the show.

2.) Leah is survived by one daughter, Raven Butler. She had Raven when she was involved in a previous relationship before eventually marrying Rasual. After the marraige, Rasual and his stepdaughter were very close and he even bought her a new car for her first day of college.

3.) She worked with music greats such as Jermaine Dupri and Pharrell Williams. Both artists appeared in her music video for her song “Sexify.” Jermaine played Leah’s landlord and Pharrell played a pizza delivery guy.

4.) Her education is impressive. She attended and studied music at the performing arts school, Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA after graduating from Garfield High School in Seattle in 2005. Before her time in Boston, she won the Grand Prize at KUBE 93.3 Summer Jam Idol for her music in 2002 and became the opening act for Summer Jam 20.

5.) In addition to music, Leah appeared in beauty pageants. She won the Washington State Pre-teen Miss America Pageant in 1997 and became the first runner up in the National Pageant.

Our thoughts and healing wishes go out to all those affected by the loss of Rasual and Leah.

