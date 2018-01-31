Tyga ‘Desperate’ To Be With Kylie Jenner Again: He’s ‘Still In Love’ & Thinks He Could Be Her Baby Daddy

Tyga hasn’t let go of his feelings for Kylie Jenner and he’s offering to be with her during the last weeks of her pregnancy if Travis Scott is not around.

Tyga, 28, is not letting ex Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with Travis Scott‘s baby keep him from trying to get back together with her and he even feels there’s a slight chance that he could be the father of the upcoming bundle of joy. “Tyga has offered to stay with Kylie in the final weeks of her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She is reluctant, as she thinks that Travis should be the one handling the responsibility but he simply hasn’t been around much lately. Tyga is begging Kylie to call him when she goes into labor if she will not agree to let him stay with her. Tyga is still in love with Kylie and wants to be there for her and is desperate to be a part of her life again. In his heart, Tyga still feels there is a decent chance that he is the father of Kylie’s baby and he let Kylie know that he wants to be the one to drive her to the hospital when her water breaks.”

It sure sounds like Tyga’s willing to put in the effort to make things between him and the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star right again. After the long history they have together and with the rocky road Kylie and Travis have had lately, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if these two did end up back together! “Kylie would probably give Tyga another chance down the line if Travis doesn’t get his act together,” another source revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “Her emotions are all over the place right now but she knows Tyga is a good guy and a great father. And if Tyga keeps up his persistence and Travis keeps doing nothing then Tyga might get a future with Kylie that he clearly wants.”

Like Tyga, Kylie and Tyga’s possible reconciliation seems to be something Kylie’s been thinking of for a while. Since Travis has been absent more often than not, she has reportedly been wondering how different things would have been if the baby was Tyga’s. With the current status of Kylie’s pregnancy, we understand how decisions may want to be put off until the birth. We guess we’ll just have to wait until then to see how things turn out with this love triangle!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie should get back together? Let us know!

