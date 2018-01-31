Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Clashing & Having ‘Major Disagreements’ Over Plans To Raise Baby
Uh-oh! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s baby hasn’t even arrived yet, and the two are already fighting. HL exclusively found out the main thing they can’t agree on!
Parents-to-be Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, can’t seem to agree on anything lately! Already jumping into mama-bear mode, Kylie is set on raising her and Travis’ child out of the spotlight. However, the rapper seems to have other ideas — and it’s only contributing to the pair’s recent tension. Not only does Kylie not want their baby all over social media, but, at this point at least, it seems she barely wants the child to leave her house! Click here to see pics from Kylie and Travis’ relationship.
We can only imagine things will only get tougher once the baby is born next month. “For now, Kylie is being really stubborn and she does not want to allow Travis to think he is going to do whatever he wants with her baby when it arrives,” our source added. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, as of right now, Kylie and Travis can’t even agree on a name! “Travis and Kylie have been at war over their baby name,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “They both have strong opinions about the name of their baby but Kylie refuses to compromise with Travis at all.”
