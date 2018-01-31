Super Blue Blood Moon: See Amazing Photos Of The 2018 Total Lunar Eclipse

Did you miss the gorgeous super blue blood moon? No worries! You can see all the jaw-dropping photos of the latest lunar event now!

The celestial phenomenon took place on Jan. 31. This was a particularly special event — a super moon, blue moon, and total lunar eclipse all happened at the same time. Wait, so what does this all mean? This was the second full moon of the calendar month, which is dubbed a blue moon. This celestial event is also known as a supermoon because the moon was especially close to Earth. Both of these things happened alongside a total lunar eclipse, a.k.a. a blood moon. The reason the moon appeared red is because the full moon passed through Earth’s shadow. This super blue blood moon hasn’t been seen on Earth since Dec. 1982, according to National Geographic! This is the first time a super blue blood moon has been seen in the Americas in 150 years!

NASA can learn a lot from the super blue blood moon, according to NPR,. The way that the moon’s surface reacts during the eclipse can factor into where NASA can land a rover in a future mission. “When you have a total eclipse, you get that sudden darkening of the surface, you go from having the sun directly overhead the surface of the moon to suddenly being dark. And so you get a real sudden temperature change,” Brian Day, Director of Communication and Outreach at the NASA Lunar Science Institute, said. “That’s interesting to us. Because different types of materials on the moon will heat up and cool down differently.”

The next lunar eclipse will happen on July 27, although it won’t be visible in North America. For those that live in the U.S., the next visible lunar eclipse won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019.

Notice the red tint? It’s a #BloodMoon caused by Earth casting its shadow on the Moon during the lunar eclipse that’s happening now. For the U.S., this eclipse is best viewed on the West Coast, or on our live stream here: https://t.co/RcESL4Soyk #SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/jq294l6esu — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) January 31, 2018

