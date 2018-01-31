See Pics
Super Blue Blood Moon: See Amazing Photos Of The 2018 Total Lunar Eclipse

The moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York, New York, USA, 31 January 2018. The moon is a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse that NASA has dubbed a 'Super Blue Blood Moon'. This is the last one in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. Super Blue Blood Moon in New York, USA - 31 Jan 2018
A partial eclipse is seen of the Super Blue Blood Moon just above the horizon in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. Supermoon in Washington DC, USA - 31 Jan 2018
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9349745i) A super blue blood moon rises over the city of Perth in Western Australia, 31 January 2018. Enthusiasts have been waiting 150 years to see the triple lunar event where a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a brooding, dark red, coinciding with both a super moon and a rare blue moon. This is the last one in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. Supermoon in Perth, Australia - 31 Jan 2018
Did you miss the gorgeous super blue blood moon? No worries! You can see all the jaw-dropping photos of the latest lunar event now!

The celestial phenomenon took place on Jan. 31. This was a particularly special event — a super moon, blue moon, and total lunar eclipse all happened at the same time. Wait, so what does this all mean? This was the second full moon of the calendar month, which is dubbed a blue moon. This celestial event is also known as a supermoon because the moon was especially close to Earth. Both of these things happened alongside a total lunar eclipse, a.k.a. a blood moon. The reason the moon appeared red is because the full moon passed through Earth’s shadow. This super blue blood moon hasn’t been seen on Earth since Dec. 1982, according to National Geographic! This is the first time a super blue blood moon has been seen in the Americas in 150 years!

NASA can learn a lot from the super blue blood moon, according to NPR,. The way that the moon’s surface reacts during the eclipse can factor into where NASA can land a rover in a future mission. “When you have a total eclipse, you get that sudden darkening of the surface, you go from having the sun directly overhead the surface of the moon to suddenly being dark. And so you get a real sudden temperature change,” Brian Day, Director of Communication and Outreach at the NASA Lunar Science Institute, said. “That’s interesting to us. Because different types of materials on the moon will heat up and cool down differently.”

The next lunar eclipse will happen on July 27, although it won’t be visible in North America. For those that live in the U.S., the next visible lunar eclipse won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019.

