Stormy Daniels Blasts Wendy Williams After She Insults Lady Parts: ‘My Vagina Is A Beautiful Athlete’

Oh snap! Porn star Stormy Daniels has stepped forward to defend herself against Wendy Williams’ attacks! Here’s what she said!

Clapping back! Stormy Daniels, 38, the porn star who was reportedly paid for her silence years after an alleged affair with Donald Trump, 71, is responding to Wendy Williams‘, 53, attacks! The TV host took some cheap shots at her, ahem, lady parts during the Jan. 31 episode of her show and Stormy (real name: Stephanie Clifford) has had it! Wendy said: “She’s 38 and I know she’s been in the game of porn for a while, but, she’s like a dusty looking throwback porn star, right?” She also added that she’s thinks Stormy is “all worn out down below.” Yikes!

Now, Stormy is fighting back! “My vagina is a well trained beautiful athlete that would not have the longest running contract in porn history if she were ugly,” Stormy told TMZ. The adult film star went on to add that Wendy can take a look at the goods any time she wants. They’re also reporting that, all kidding aside, Stormy is seriously offended and plans to consider a defamation lawsuit against Wendy. This escalated quickly! Head here for loads more images of Stormy!

Wendy also lashed out at Melania Trump, 47, during her show! “Stormy Daniels is going on tour… And, this has got to be thoroughly embarrassing for Melania,” Wendy said. “All she [Melania] wanted was a green card and a baby and look at what has happened… I wonder if they’ll get a divorce once he leaves the White House, then again, why? — I’m sure it’s a marriage of convenience. I’m sure they haven’t had sex in, you know, years, since Barron.” Wow!

