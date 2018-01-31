Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take Lunch Date To Kourtney Kardashian’s Turf

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ventured to Kourtney Kardashian’s hometown of Calabasas on Jan. 30, where they dined at one of her favorite restaurants! Were they hoping for a run-in with his ex? …



Scott Disick, 44, and Sofia Richie, 19, are going strong! The couple most recently stepped out in Calabasas, CA on January 30 — the area in which Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her family members live — for a romantic lunch date. Scott and his model girlfriend, who have a 15-year age difference, dined at Hollywood hotspot, Sugarfish; The same spot Kendall Jenner, 22, and rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin, 28, were photographed at while on a date in November 2017. Scott and Sofia dressed casual for their lunch date — Sofia in a black fuzzy jacket, cargo denim pants and platform boots; And, Scott, in green pants and a navy blue hoodie with white sneakers. Sofia was still rocking her long, brunette locks, which some have said are quite similar to Scott’s ex, Kourtney.

Despite those who don’t approve of their romance, Scott and Sofia haven’t been afraid to step out as a united front. They were most recently photographed out to dinner at Tosconova restaurant, also in Calabasas, on Sunday, January 28. Sofia sipped an unspecified beverage out of a wine glass [she’s 19 by the way], while she and Scott chowed down on Italian food. The two have been inseparable ever since they were first romantically linked in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival. Scott began spending time with Sofia in the south of France, after he was photographed getting cozy with actress, Bella Thorne, 20, also at the star-studded event.

As for Scott’s ex? — Kourtney is living her best life with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. The two have been dating since late 2016, when she met him on the same night of Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery on October 3, 2016. Kourt and Younes have vacationed all over, including France and most recently, Mexico. In January 2018, Kourt finally opened up about her relationship, which she takes very seriously, during the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Sofia are the real deal?