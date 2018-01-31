Scott Baio Fires Back at Nicole Eggert’s New Sex Assault Claims: She Begged Me To Be Her 1st at 18

On ‘Good Morning America,’ Scott Baio slammed the new sexual assault allegations brought against him by his former ‘Charles in Charge’ co-star Nicole Eggert. Watch the vid!

Scott Baio, 57, isn’t going down without a fight. The Charles in Charge actor spoke out on the Jan. 31 episode of Good Morning America to slam the new allegations that Nicole Eggert, 46, brought against him. Nicole alleges that Scott sexually assaulted her when she was underage — but the actor pointed out her timeline doesn’t add up. “I do have proof. Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990 and she said in the Nik Richie interview that we had sex when she was 17 and she said we had sex long after Charles in Charge was done,” he said, referring to the 2013 interview with Nik Richie Radio, where Nicole claimed she and her co-star had sex for the first time when she was 17. “She was born in Jan. 1972, Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990, so that would’ve made her an adult — 18 plus — and she said it happened long after Charles in Charge was done. Those are her words.”

But when GMA host Amy Robach acknowledged that his former co-star said she felt like she needed to lie to protect the show, Scott clapped back. ” She lied at the time… so I’m trying to figure out which time she’s lying and which times she’s not lying bc the story seems to change quite a bit. I can’t keep up with it quite honestly.”

Scott also alleged that “absolutely nothing” happened between him and Nicole when she was underage. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been on a sitcom set, but every day, especially Charles in Charge… there’s teachers, parents, family, crew, producers, my dad… so however this could’ve happened is absolutely impossible,” he said. “[I was never alone with her] unless I was in a scene with her. Off the set I saw her in the studio lot…. I have no idea [what the garage tweet means].”

The Happy Days star also claims that he only had one "sexual encounter" with Nicole, despite her claiming in a TV interview with Megyn Kelly that he allegedly penetrated her with his fingers on the set of the show just shortly before her 15th birthday. "Nicole and I were friends after our sexual encounter where she aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first so she would be good for her boyfriend — those are her words," he said, before adding that he stands by thinking that she seduced him.

Scott also slammed the way Nicole went about accusing him. “Rather than take your case to social media where people tend to beat up people like me — why not take it to the proper channels? You put out allegations like that and it becomes like wildfire.” The accusations started when she tweeted, “Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.”

The actor then slammed people for not considering how sexual assault allegations affect the person accused, pointing out that his wife Renee and daughter Bailey will also be impacted. "My 10-year-old daughter doesn't need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations. Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter, her job is to be 10 years old. That's why this has to stop." Wow. Watch the entire interview below.

Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: "My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that's why this has got to stop." pic.twitter.com/5jdJgalA9z — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018

