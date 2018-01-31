Scott Baio Fires Back at Nicole Eggert’s New Sex Assault Claims: She Begged Me To Be Her 1st at 18
On ‘Good Morning America,’ Scott Baio slammed the new sexual assault allegations brought against him by his former ‘Charles in Charge’ co-star Nicole Eggert. Watch the vid!
Scott Baio, 57, isn’t going down without a fight. The Charles in Charge actor spoke out on the Jan. 31 episode of Good Morning America to slam the new allegations that Nicole Eggert, 46, brought against him. Nicole alleges that Scott sexually assaulted her when she was underage — but the actor pointed out her timeline doesn’t add up. “I do have proof. Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990 and she said in the Nik Richie interview that we had sex when she was 17 and she said we had sex long after Charles in Charge was done,” he said, referring to the 2013 interview with Nik Richie Radio, where Nicole claimed she and her co-star had sex for the first time when she was 17. “She was born in Jan. 1972, Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990, so that would’ve made her an adult — 18 plus — and she said it happened long after Charles in Charge was done. Those are her words.”
Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: "My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that's why this has got to stop." pic.twitter.com/5jdJgalA9z
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018
