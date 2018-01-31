Are Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Moving In Together? Reportedly House Hunting In Paris Together

Is Rihanna moving to Paris with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel? A new report claims the couple have been putting their realtor to work in the French capital!

We love Rihanna, 29, and Hassan Jameel together, so we’d be so excited if the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level in the City of Love — which is what Star reported. The magazine’s sources tell them that the pair are currently house hunting in Paris — but don’t get your hopes up for the “Wild Thoughts” singer to make the move. A source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife.com that the report is completely not true.

The magazine’s source pointed out that “Paris is the perfect home base [because] it’s the heart of the fashion world, so Rihanna can work on her Puma collection.” But that doesn’t take into consideration that the “Work” singer has a lot of work she could be doing in the US. Her makeup company Fenty Beauty is about to outsell Kylie Jenner‘s and Kim Kardashian‘s makeup lines, Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, our sister site WWD reported. It’s an impressive feat considering the makeup company only launched in Sept. 2017 — while Kylie’s brand is approaching its 2-year anniversary. Rihanna is “focused on her career first and foremost” right now, a source previously told us, so it would make more sense for her to stay put and continue growing her immensely successful (and inclusive!) beauty brand.

If you need further proof that RiRi’s makeup game is beyond strong, look no further than the celebs who’ve been using the products. On Jan. 30, Jennifer Lopez, 48, wore the new Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Saw-C, an “exotic tangerine” shade while promoting her show World Of Dance in Los Angeles. Rihanna tested, JLo approved!

This also isn’t the only rumor that’s been circulating around the couple lately. After her killer performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, fans were quick to suspect that Rihanna was pregnant with Hassan’s child. But the rumors aren’t true. “She’s not pregnant, and she’s not even trying to get pregnant either at this point,” a source told HL. Case closed.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite project that Rihanna’s worked on?