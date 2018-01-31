Puppy Bowl 2018: See The Paw-some Pooches Playing In This Year’s Event

It’s about to get rrrrruff, because it’s almost time for the Puppy Bowl! Before the most adorable dogs take the field in the time-honored tradition, get to know the puppies playing this year!

There have been thirteen Puppy Bowls, and they keep getting better and better. For Puppy Bowl 14, taking place on Feb. 4 at 3 PM ET on Animal Planet, the lineup might be the most precious ever. It’s Team Fluff versus Team Ruff, but the real winners are the dogs, as not only do they promote fans to adopt from their local shelters, but these players also find their forever homes through this event.

On Team Fluff, fans will see such dogs like Alvin, a German Shorthaired Pointer-Rottweiler mix; Ana, an Australian Cattle dog; Blueberry Pie, a mini Poodle-Chihuahua mix; Chance, the Dalmatian; Kaleb Junior, a Chihuahua-Chow Chow mix; and Morris, the most adorable Pomeranian possible. Holy smokes, these dogs are cute. Team Ruff has: Barry, a Treeing Walker Coonhound – Great Pyrenees mix; Carlo, a pug; Clyde, a proud Corgi; Hannah, and adorable Terrier – Bulldog mix; J-Paw, the mini poodle-Chihuahua mix; and Kitsy, the Shiba Inu. There’s also Kelly Barkson, the Terrier-Labrador retriever, which deserves special mention because of her name.

Of course, the show will also feature the famous Kitty Halftime Show. Last year, the Chicago Rock Kats and Kitty Gaga left everyone barking for more. This year, two famous Internet Cats – Prince Michael and Phil The Cat, from Aaron’s Animals – will perform as Kitt-ENSYNC, singing “Meow Meow Meow” to the tune to N*SYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” All the kittens who appear during this performance will be up for adoption through ASPCA NY.

The 2018 puppies come from 26 states and feature the Puppy Bowl’s first ever international player – Mango, a Chihuahua/American Staffordshire terrier mix from Mexico. Also, two special-needs puppies will get a chance to play: Buttons, a deaf and blind cocker spaniel, and Sophie, a three-legged goldendoodle, according to Los Angeles Times.

“The challenging part is you just can’t produce animals like people,” explains Simon Morris, the Puppy Bowl showrunner for the past three years. “All we can really do is put the puppies on the field, leave some toys there and cover it with lots of camera angles… Filming-wise, they give you a little bit more. Take a pug. You have a pug’s face and you’ve instantly got character and story there just with a closeup. Kittens I love, but they’re a bit trickier to write.”

Fans can tune in to Puppy Bowl XIV on Feb. 4 at 3PM/ET 12PM/PT on Animal Planet.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Puppy Bowl?