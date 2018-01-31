Paris Hilton Thrilled To Be In Kanye West’s Yeezy Campaign: Wants Kim Kardashian As Her Bridesmaid  

After being featured in the Yeezy Season 6 Campaign, Paris Hilton is ready to bury the hatchet with Kim Kardashian and even wants her in her wedding!

It seems like Kanye West, 40, was the missing puzzle piece that brought Paris Hilton, 36, and Kim Kardashian, 37, back together! After Kim’s designer hubby featured Paris in his Yeezy Season 6 Campaign, the former besties seem to be good as new. “Paris thinks Kanye is a genius, she was thrilled to be included in this campaign. And she’s beyond happy to be back in a good place with Kim. She really regrets that they had a falling out, she’s relieved things are good again. They had their come-to-Jesus moment a while ago but it’s taken a long time for Kim to really let her back in,” a source close to Paris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Paris and Kim’s friendship took a dramatic turn back in 2008 when Paris allegedly said Kim’s butt looked like “cottage cheese in a big trash bag.” However, things seemed to turn around as of recently when Paris’ family started attending the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas parties. It’s clear she’s ready to move on from their beef, and we couldn’t be happier. “Paris (who’s marrying Chris Zylka) has already said that Kim and Kanye will be invited to her weddings, she doesn’t expect them to come to all of them but they’ll be on the list. And she’s even talked about having Kim be a bridesmaid,” our source continued. As fans know, Paris is planning multiple ceremonies with Chris!

“It’s something they used to dream about when they were younger, it would be a full circle moment. And Paris is guaranteed to get more interest in her wedding if Kim is involved. She’s interested in getting a televised special the more star power the better,” the source added. Having Kim as a bridesmaid would certainly be a wonderful TV moment. It would be even crazier if the wedding took place on an episode of KUWTK. How epic would that be?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim Kardashian should be Paris Hilton’s bridesmaid. Let us know your thoughts below!