Naya Rivera Wanted Nothing To Do With Ex Mark Salling After Child Porn Scandal: Won’t Comment On His Death

Naya Rivera’s opting to stay silent after ex-boyfriend Mark Salling’s death, we’ve learned exclusively. Why isn’t she speaking out?

Some of Mark Salling‘s former Glee colleagues, including Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch, have come forward to express their condolences after the actor committed suicide by hanging on January 30. Naya Rivera will not be joining them. Mark’s former costar and one-time girlfriend hadn’t spoken to Mark for years post-Glee, and doesn’t want to insert herself into the mix after his tragic death. “After Glee, Naya pretty much lost all touch with Mark,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And after the allegations [that he was in possession of child pornography] were revealed, she didn’t want to be near him or hear about him.

‘So, Mark was pretty much out of her life for awhile,” the source continued. “Naya’s not intending to comment on the whole situation with Mark’s death, and she’s not losing any sleep over that. She feels that everything happens for a reason and would like to move on by not referencing it.” That’s completely understandable. Naya and Mark weren’t on good terms when they broke up in 2010, when Glee ended in 2015 — and when he was arrested for possession of child pornography that same year.

Naya and Mark dated during Glee‘s first season, splitting before the second season started filming in 2010. Mark allegedly cheated on her during their relationship, and Naya allegedly got revenge by egging his car and dumping dog food on his doorstep. They’ve both denied this.

Naya opened up in her explosive 2016 memoir, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up”, about finding out that Mark had been arrested. “My son’s nanny actually told me about it when the story broke. Then I had no doubt that God really did have my back along the way,” she wrote.

