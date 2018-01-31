See Pics
Hollywood Life

Did Melania Trump Diss Donald With Message From Hillary Clinton In SOTU Outfit? See Evidence

Melania Trump
AP Images
Donald J. Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. At rear are US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Donald J. Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with Supreme Counrt Justice Neil Gorsuch (L) as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018.
Melania Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018.
Melania Trump and Ryan Holets US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump (L) talks with Albuquerque, New Mexico police officer Ryan Holets as she arrives before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Was there more to Melania Trump’s State of the Union suit than meets the eye? Voters think she was trolling her husband with the Hillary-esque outfit!

Melania Trump was quite the head turner at the State of the Union on January 30, rolling up to the Capitol in head-to-toe white. The first lady rocked a chic, white pantsuit, silk blouse, and nude heels for the event, standing out in a sea of dark suits. But was there more to her outfit choice than just looking fantastic? Voters immediately proposed a few conspiracy theories about the ensemble, including that she was trolling her husband, President Donald Trump, hard by wearing something Hillary Clinton‘s rocked in the past.

Everyone knows that Hillary loves herself a good pantsuit, and it’s not exactly Melania’s outfit of choice. It seems a little more than coincidental that Melania showed up to arguably the most important moment in her husband’s presidency thus far wearing an almost identical outfit to his mortal enemy. Even worse, it’s her version of the outfit Hillary wore to accept her party’s nomination for the presidency at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. See the side-by-side comparison below!

By dressing like Hillary, was Melania subtly trolling her husband after he allegedly had an affair with a porn star? Looking up into the gallery at at Capitol, Donald would have to see his wife dressed like his opponent smiling back down at him! News recently broke that Donald allegedly cheated on her in 2006 with porn star Stormy Daniels, just three months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

Melania Trump & Hillary Clinton

Melania skipped the state trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum and stayed back at Mar-a-Lago, making the State of the Union one of her first major appearances with her husband since the scandal began. She’s well within her right to troll him right now! The white pantsuit isn’t just a nod to Hillary. White is the traditional color of suffragettes, and her husband is accused of sexually assaulting over a dozen women.

While it would have been arguably stronger if she wore black in solidarity with female senators who donned the color in honor of Time’s Up, maybe this was her own form of protest. Melania also showed up to the State of the Union separately from Donald, a major break in tradition from other presidents and first ladies. See tweets below from people convinced she was shading Donald at the State of the Union:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Melania was intentionally trying to send her husband a message with her white SOTU outfit? Let us know!