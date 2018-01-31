Did Melania Trump Diss Donald With Message From Hillary Clinton In SOTU Outfit? See Evidence

Was there more to Melania Trump’s State of the Union suit than meets the eye? Voters think she was trolling her husband with the Hillary-esque outfit!

Melania Trump was quite the head turner at the State of the Union on January 30, rolling up to the Capitol in head-to-toe white. The first lady rocked a chic, white pantsuit, silk blouse, and nude heels for the event, standing out in a sea of dark suits. But was there more to her outfit choice than just looking fantastic? Voters immediately proposed a few conspiracy theories about the ensemble, including that she was trolling her husband, President Donald Trump, hard by wearing something Hillary Clinton‘s rocked in the past.

Everyone knows that Hillary loves herself a good pantsuit, and it’s not exactly Melania’s outfit of choice. It seems a little more than coincidental that Melania showed up to arguably the most important moment in her husband’s presidency thus far wearing an almost identical outfit to his mortal enemy. Even worse, it’s her version of the outfit Hillary wore to accept her party’s nomination for the presidency at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. See the side-by-side comparison below!

By dressing like Hillary, was Melania subtly trolling her husband after he allegedly had an affair with a porn star? Looking up into the gallery at at Capitol, Donald would have to see his wife dressed like his opponent smiling back down at him! News recently broke that Donald allegedly cheated on her in 2006 with porn star Stormy Daniels, just three months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

Melania skipped the state trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum and stayed back at Mar-a-Lago, making the State of the Union one of her first major appearances with her husband since the scandal began. She’s well within her right to troll him right now! The white pantsuit isn’t just a nod to Hillary. White is the traditional color of suffragettes, and her husband is accused of sexually assaulting over a dozen women.

While it would have been arguably stronger if she wore black in solidarity with female senators who donned the color in honor of Time’s Up, maybe this was her own form of protest. Melania also showed up to the State of the Union separately from Donald, a major break in tradition from other presidents and first ladies. See tweets below from people convinced she was shading Donald at the State of the Union:

So it looks like Trump plagiarized a phrase from a speech by Hillary ("New American Moment") and Melania plagiarized her pantsuit. Not sure what to make of it. pic.twitter.com/ZgskuoGNvI — HRC persists 🌊 (@HRCpersists) January 31, 2018

Imma be honest. I subscribe to the idea that Melania trolls Trump w/her clothes and posts. Bet you 10 to 1 that Hillary-esque white suit was purposeful. -s — PantsuitPolitics (@PantsuitPolitic) January 31, 2018

Melania snuck out of the White House early and took a different car to the State of the Union so POTUS wouldn't see her wearing Hillary's pantsuit. #Sotu #StateofOurUnion pic.twitter.com/ZGDi2y9XMo — Bev (@BevReese) January 31, 2018

Is Melania wearing pantsuit in honor of Hillary or just trying to piss Donald off? — Susan Murphy (@smurph2u) January 31, 2018

I think we all suspected this, but Melania Trump definitely voted for Hillary. #SOTU — Carl Kitc➡️en🏳️‍🌈 (@carlboros) January 31, 2018

Melania Trump is sporting a white pantsuit – a favorite sartorial choice of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and a color once worn by Democrats to protest President Trump – to her husband's first State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/BTvjISIcs5 — James (@Jimmer510) January 31, 2018

don't have a very high opinion of Melania, but I think last night she was sending the message with her 'white pant suit': 'hey, don't blame me, I voted for Hillary' — joseph (@jb1148) January 31, 2018

