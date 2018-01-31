SOTU: New Pics Reveal Melania Trump Didn’t Stand While Trump Talked Family Values — Stormy Diss?

Melania Trump showed her disdain for husband Donald during his SOTU address when he talked about family values. She wouldn’t stand or smile.

Donald Trump, 71, is definitely still in the doghouse with wife Melania, 47, over accusations he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130K to keep quiet about an alleged yearlong affair they had in 2006. She made it clear she’s still pissed by arriving separately from her husband at his very first State of the Union address, which is unheard of for a first couple. Then in his speech when he mentioned the importance of family values, she remained seated with a super icy look on her face while everyone else around her stood up and smiled in applause.

When Trump said “In America we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy are the center of American life. The motto is: In God we trust,” the camera cut away to Melania who was giving her husband a death stare! Ever since the Wall Street Journal first broke the story about Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy back on Jan. 12, Melania can’t stay far enough away from her husband. She even bailed on their planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to fly to their Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach for a solo spa day.

Melania also raised eyebrows with her wardrobe choice for the SOTU address. She showed up in a crisp white pantsuit that looked almost identical to one that Hillary Clinton, 70, rocked when she accepted the Democratic nomination to run against Trump as well as during their third and final debate. Melania’s outfit seemed like a total middle finger to her husband. The fact that she refused to stand up for his comment on how important family values are shows that she’s still totally pissed about his alleged affair with Stormy, which occurred after her marriage to Trump and just a few months after the birth of the couple’s only child Barron, now 11. Melania not budging from her seat wasn’t lost on many viewers, who took to Twitter to cheer on her baller move:

In the entire room, only Melania remained seated … 😱

I ask you, who would know the truthfulness and sincerity of his words on the importance of Family Values… more than.. You just can't make this shit up. 🤣😁🤣😁🤣 pic.twitter.com/dVnBJZ6u7U — Allen Marshall (@AllenCMarshall) January 31, 2018

Actual, totally natural looking photo of Melania sitting and flipping off DJT as he talks about family values during the State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/BPgoKJktXx — Michael Smith (@probablyforsale) January 31, 2018

Remember when Melania wore the pussy bow right after the grab their pussy remark came out? Now she wore a white pant suit to the SOTU and didn’t stand for family values. She knows what she is doing. I love it. — Alisa Brown (@alibro54) February 1, 2018

Melania refused to get out of her seat to applaud Donny's line on family values. No surprise there. She arrived separately from Donny. No surprise there. Her face said it all. No surprise there. She thinks Donny is a total scumbag. We all agree. — Wallis Weaver (@wallisweaver) January 31, 2018

God bless Melania’s Slavic heart for remaining seated when douche in chief mentioned family values — Doug Fresh (@Stuffdougsaid22) February 1, 2018

It sure doesn't look like #Melania is on "Trump's Team" either. No way she was going to stand & cheer 4 Donnie's "Faith and Family Values" part of #SOTU Who can blames her? pic.twitter.com/x5iIMWvwwC — bmaggiemay (@bmaggiemay) January 31, 2018

