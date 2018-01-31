Mark Salling: Victims In Child Porn Case Losing Out On $50k He Promised Before Suicide — Here’s Why

In taking his own life, Mark Salling did more than just avoid prison: the ‘Glee’ star’s death means the victims of his child porn case were cheated out of thousands of dollars!

Prior to his suicide on Jan. 30, Mark Salling, 35, had worked out a deal over his 2015 arrest for possession of child pornography. In addition to a prison sentence, the former Glee star had agreed to pay $50,000 to the victims in restitution. However, his death has thrown that out the window, because he died before he was sentenced. In order for a judge to impose this penalty, according to TMZ, they need to sentence the defendant. Mark’s sentencing date was scheduled for March, but he died before he could enter the guilty plea.

Thus, the judge has lost the power to order him (or his estate) to pay the victims. So, those victims are have been cheated out of some sense of justice – for now. There is a “saving grace,” as TMZ puts it: the victims could sue Salling’s estate for damages they suffered from his transgressions. Otherwise, they won’t get any kind of monetary restitution.

In addition to the $50k, Mark was going to serve 4 to 7 years in prison with 20 years of supervised release. Some experts thought he was going to serve two decades behind bars for his crime, but he somehow talked his way down to less than 10 years – had he gone through with it. Instead, he decided to end it all. His lifeless body was found in a remote area near a riverbed, a discovery that happened by sheer luck. The LAPD was investigating the area on an unrelated matter when they spotted his car. A missing persons report had already been filed on Mark. So, when they realized that the vehicle belonged to him, the LAPD intensified their search and ultimately found him.

Glee fans were conflicted about his death. While some were sad that he had died, others couldn’t forgive him for having so much child porn. Matthew Morrison was one of the first Glee stars to acknowledge Mark’s death. He shared a picture of himself, Mark and the late Cory Monteith in tuxedos from an old photoshoot. He only captioned the pic with two angel emojiis. Jane Lynch said that his death was “tragic and I’m broken hearted over it,” while Glee producer Tim Davis said he still have love for Mark, despite what he did. “[I] am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents.”

