Mark Salling Reportedly Tried ‘Multiple Times’ To Kill Himself Before Shocking Hanging

In the aftermath of Mark Salling’s suicide, we’re learning that the troubled TV star had tried to end his life several times before.

Mark Salling‘s suicide on Jan. 30 sent shock waves through the Glee fandom and beyond. Now, we’re learning just how dark his world had been prior to his death. Law enforcement has disclosed that, facing years behind bar following pleading guilty to child porn charges, the 34-year-old has tried to commit suicide numerous times in recent months, according to TMZ. Very sad. Head here to take a look back at Mark’s life in photos.

As we previously reported in the fall of 2017, ambulances had been called to his LA home on August 22 in response to a call after the actor reportedly slit both his wrists and, after panicking, asked his roommate to call 9-1-1. However, we’re now learning that that wasn’t the only time Mark had tried to end it all. According to the outlet, he had made “several suicide attempts,” before hanging himself near his home this week. Following his reported attempt in August, he was spotted out wearing long-sleeve shirts in the sweltering LA heat. It’s logical that he was hiding the scars on his arms.

“He was discovered hanging from a tree in the Los Angeles River,” LA County Medical Examiner Public Information Officer Ed Winter confirmed to HollywoodLife.com regarding the cause of Mark’s death. He added that the thespian was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:00 AM on Tuesday. “We have notified the next of kin and he has been identified. We will perform an autopsy on the body within the next few days. At this point, I am not able to say when the results will be presented.”

