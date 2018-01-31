Lorde Took Out A Full Newspaper Ad To Slam Grammys In Savage Move That’s Just Epic

Yeah, Lorde did THAT. Our queen bought a full-page ad in an NZ newspaper to thank her fans for supporting ‘Melodrama’ after her major snub at the Grammys. See it here!

Please, bow down to literal goddess Lorde. The “Green Light” singer reached out to her fans in a very personal , and creative, way after the 2018 Grammy Awards disrespected her and other female artists so badly. Lorde’s made it clear that she, the only woman nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, was also the only artist in the category not asked to perform during the awards show. And, as you may have guessed, she’s not going to take it anymore. While the Grammys may not have appreciated her and her talent, she knows her fans do. So, she decided to thank them all, personally, via the New Zealand Herald! Her handwritten note to fans, complete with doodles, got turned into a full-page ad in the national newspaper in her home country, and included the following:

“Oh, hi there! I’m writing this from New York City. Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things. I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent! All my love, Lorde.”

So good! Angelo, by the way, is Lorde’s younger brother, who attended the Grammys with her on January 28. Lorde’s performance snub wasn’t the only issue at the music awards show this year. No women won in any of the major categories, save for Alessia Cara as Best New Artist. Grammys president Neil Portnow gave an interview shortly after the show saying that if women wanted to win more Grammys, they should “step up,” as if the problem was that there are no good female artists in the music industry.

Many attendees at the Grammys wore white roses in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement. Lorde’s version, of course, was a little wilder. She had a poem pinned to the back of her flouncy, red gown: “Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.” Hear, hear!

