Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Pulling Away’ From Romance As Kylie Jenner Begs Him To Propose

Kylie Jenner is reportedly struggling with her pregnancy and is longing for Travis Scott’s support. But, he’s allegedly been distant as she’s been begging for committment.

Is there trouble in paradise between Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25? A new report claims she’s not handling her pregnancy well, between wild cravings and emotions due to hormones. And, as she allegedly struggles, she’s begging Travis to commit to her, but he’s not having it. “She’s desperate for Travis to pop the question, but he refuses to marry her,” a source tells Life & Style. “They’ve only been dating for a year, and Travis thinks it’s way too early to walk down the aisle. The more Kylie nags Travis, the more he’s pulling away. Kylie fears that she could end up being a single mom.”

Meanwhile, Kylie’s reportedly been struggling with the changes to her body during pregnancy. The mag claims that while she’s been going through a difficult time being pregnant for the first time, it hasn’t helpe that Travis is not around. “He’s been touring and hanging out with his pals, which hasn’t gone down well,” the source adds. “Kylie isn’t happy about the fact that Travis likes to party. She would rather he was with her 24/7.” The insider goes on to claim that Kylie is heartbroken and feeling lonely at home as she remains in hiding until her due date. “She’s extremely hormonal and burst into tears at the slightest thing.”

Kylie is said to be due very soon, with reports claiming she could give birth as soon as mid February/early March. The latest fan theory about Kylie’s pregnancy isa wild one. On the Wikipedia page dedicated to the archive of Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes, there are seemingly new and additional entries that reveal what’s to come in the series. Episode 19 of the current season, which airs on February 25, is suspiciously titled “We’re expecting”. — “Following Khloe [Kardashian]‘s pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own to share with the family,” the description for the episode reads. Well, what could that be? Fan speculation rose when it was noticed that the next episode, airing March 4, is titled, “It’s a girl!” with a description that reads, “Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine the gender of their child.” While it’s been no secret that Wikipedia pages have been edited in the past, this particular one seems pretty spot on, if the reports are true that Kylie is indeed expecting her first child.

Both Kylie and Travis, or the Kardashian family have yet to confirm the pregnancy news, despite being questioned on multiple occasions. Travis was asked to address the rumors in a 2018 interview with Billboard Magazine, however, he managed to glaze over the question. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said. “They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.”

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke back in September 2016. Since then, she has drastically downplayed her social media use, and has only stepped out for family events. Kylie has rarely been seen on the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she has not made any public appearances since the news broke.

