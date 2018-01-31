Katherine Heigl Joins ‘Suits’ For Season 8: Replacing Meghan Markle?

Well, we definitely didn’t see THIS coming! ‘Suits’ just announced that Katherine Heigl has joined the series — only one day after confirming Meghan Markle would not return.

Katherine Heigl, 39, is coming back to TV… again! The actress best known for her fan-favorite role on Grey’s Anatomy has joined USA’s Suits as a series regular, reports our sister site, TV Line. The exciting news came just one day after USA confirmed that the show would be back for an eighth season, but without two of its stars: Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. So, does this mean Katherine is working as Meghan’s replacement? Not exactly.

Katherine will be starring as Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt, according to the official release from USA. “Joining ‘Suits’ was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Katherine shared in a statement. “I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.” Katherine is headed to Toronto, Canada to start filming the eighth season of Suits in April alongside the show’s current remaining stars, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

