Kate Upton Accuses Guess Co-Founder Of Sexually Harassing Women — See Her Posts

World-famous cover girl Kate Upton has just accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual harassment. The blonde bombshell took to Twitter to share this statement: “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director # metoo.” But the stunning looker didn’t stop there. She took a screengrab of her post and a shared it on Instagram with this much more candid caption: “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

Although in neither statement does Kate blatantly share that she was victimized by Marciano, it’s still a clear possibility. She included the now infamous #metoo hashtag to both posts. As the time of publishing, Marciano has yet to respond to the allegations. We should note that these are just accusations and no details have been provided. Head here to take a look back at Guess models through the years.

This new shocking accusation is just the latest in a long line of alleged victims and whistle-blowers stepping forward to out alleged sexual predators and sexual harassers in countless industries including Hollywood and politics. Most recently, Charlie Walk, the president of Republic Records Group, chose to not attend the taping for the finale of the singing competition show The Four after a former employee named Tristan Coopersmith shared an open letter explaining the mistreatment she alleges she endured from Walk. He has been a judge on the program.

