Are Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Headed For A Split? — Report Claims They’re ‘Arguing Nonstop’

Are Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, heading towards a breakup? According to a new report, the couple could be back off after rekindling their on-off relationship in Oct. 2017. “Selena and Justin have been arguing nonstop,” a source told Life & Style. “Their closest friends are saying they’re on the verge of breaking up.” Yikes! According to the report, the issue lies with Selena being unable to “get over her jealousy issues” claiming that she “was even bitter about Justin going away with his mom while she was working in NYC.”

Earlier this month, Justin and his mom took a trip to the Maldives together. During the trip, “Selena was constantly calling Justin during his trip, and he reached a boiling point and put his phone on silent,” the source added. “Justin’s become tired of Selena’s issues… He still cares about her, but he’s had enough of her overbearing behavior. He’s at his wit’s end.”

But we’re not sure if we should actually expect a Jelena breakup soon. As we’ve previously reported, the couple are still going strong, but they’ve just become more private in the wake of the “Wolves” singer’s mom taking issue with the relationship. “For now, Justin and Selena have decided to keep their forbidden love private, behind closed doors, some place only they can share,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena is tired of having to justify herself to her mother every time she spends time with Justin and so it was her idea to keep things on the down low.”

Also keep in mind that both members of this couple are incredibly busy people, which could obviously be adding to the lack of public outings. Justin is currently working on a new album, TMZ reported, and the “Bad Liar” singer has been working on projects of her own. Not only did she recently release a new commercial with Puma, but she’s also rumored to be teaming up with Zayn Malik to record “A Whole New World” for the 2019 live-action Aladdin movie. Neither of their reps have confirmed the rumors, but fingers crossed!

