Jennifer Lopez, 48, Wore Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Makeup & We’re Dying

J-Lo wore a bright orange lipstick from Rihanna’s makeup line AND showed off her hot body in a white mini dress on Jan. 30. Get the details on her look right here!

Fenty Beauty doesn’t need ANY help in the promo department — it’s already a best seller thanks to Rihanna and the amazing formulas, but now Jennifer Lopez is officially a fan as well! That is sure to make lipstick sales soar even higher! She wore the new Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Saw-C, an “exotic tangerine” shade while promoting her show World Of Dance on January 30 in Los Angeles. Scott Barnes did her makeup and she looked like a tangerine dream! Her cheeks matched her orange lips. So pretty! Her hair was pulled tight into a half ponytail, by her go-to stylist Chris Appleton. It was so sleek and straight, with her ends curled under.

Her orangey-red nails were painted by Tom Bachik. She showed off her toned legs in a gorgeous, white strapless mini dress by Ester Abner. The ruffled creation is from the Resort 18 collection and looked amazing on J-Lo! She finished off the look with Jimmy Choo platform sandals. This is the second season of World Of Dance, and we can’t wait to see the gorgeous hair, makeup and fashion looks Jennifer will come up with week after week! Especially if they show off her flawless figure!

