Is there more sex in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ than the other movies? Jamie Dornan stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show to weigh in on the final movie in the sexy trilogy.

“I think the third one feels like a different kind of genre almost,” Jamie Dornan, 35, tells Ellen DeGeneres, 60. “Obviously, there’s still sex in it. There’s people who want to see sex it seems, so we’ve kept a fair amount. Someone was telling me that there’s more sex in the third one than any of the other two. But I don’t know. I don’t sit there with, like, a timer. I don’t actually know the answer to that. But there’s definitely like a thriller aspect to this one. There’s really fun car chases and someone gets kidnapped, and, yeah, there’s lots happening this time.”

If you’ve read Fifty Shades Freed, you already know there’s going to be a lot of sex. Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) get married and go on a romantic honeymoon in the final book in the trilogy. Anastasia also learns she’s pregnant! But Jamie’s right about the third one being the most thrilling. Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) comes back with a vengeance. We won’t spoil how that ends for you.

Jamie also reveals that he’s had some awkward fan encounters who think he really is Christian Grey. “I get a lot fans talking to me as if I am Christian Grey. I’ll be in line at Starbucks or something, and someone will be like, ‘Oh, Mr. Grey.’ I’m literally holding one of my children; they’re so confused why they’re calling me that,” he says. Jamie also notes that his wife, Amelia Warner, still hasn’t seen any of the Fifty Shades movies! “I’d like to think she’s more in love with me than that guy,” he laughs. “She hasn’t seen the movies. I don’t want to pay for a ticket for her.”

Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters Feb. 9.

