Is Tom Cruise Ready To Leave Scientology To Finally Be With Daughter Suri, 11? New Report Claims He Is

Will Tom Cruise leave Scientology to reunite with Suri? After being separated from his daughter for years, he’s reportedly ‘reached the breaking point.’

Tom Cruise, 55, has been involved with the Church of Scientology since 1990, and has been an outspoken advocate for the religion ever since. So, him leaving Scientology feels completely unfathomable — but a new report is saying that it might be time for him to move on. After allegedly not seeing his daughter Suri Cruise, 11, for five years, the Mission: Impossible actor “has reached the breaking point, and something has to give,” a source told Star. “If he wants her back, he’ll have to walk away from the church, which has been a huge part of his life, to say the least. Leaving Scientology would be the toughest decision he’ll ever have to make!”

The last time Tom and Suri were publicly photographed together was in August 2012, when he took her to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. So, yeah, sure, being apart from your child for that long must be heartbreaking — but would Tom actually leave the religion to be with his kid at this point? There have been multiple reports throughout the years claiming that the Top Gun star doesn’t have a relationship with his and Katie Holmes‘ daughter.

Leaving Scientology would probably be a really bad idea for Tom. Based on what ex-Scientologists have said about leaving the religion, it’s not the easiest transition — and certainly wouldn’t be for Tom, who’s essentially been the face of the church for decades. After actress Leah Remini, 47, departed the Church for her own daughter in 2013, she recalled how she lost many longtime friends. The King Of Queens star claimed that members of the religion aren’t allowed to talk to people who left Scientology. Sorry, but I just don’t see Tom risking exile from all of his closest confidants any time soon — even if it does mean not having a relationship with Suri.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Tom’s representatives for comment.

