Hailee Steinfeld Wears Only A Towel In Sexy ‘Capital Letters’ Music Video For ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop have dropped the music video for ‘Capital Letters,’ and Hailee looks absolutely stunning. Watch her dance around in super hot black lingerie!

Hailee Steinfeld, 21, stars as a woman on a trip to Paris in the somewhat uneventful — but nonetheless sultry and romantic — new video for “Capital Letters.” Basically, it makes sense that this song is on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. Watch the visual, which came as a surprise on Jan. 31, above!

Like most Hailee Steinfeld music videos, it’s basically one big photo shoot. The actress/singer rocks a bunch of pretty but safe looks, including a flowy black gown, but there are some eyebrow-raising moments when she smirks for the camera in a towel, and later some black lingerie. She also goes on a date with a mystery man, and generally appears to be having the time of her life. See pics from Fifty Shades Freed here.

Naturally, fans are living for the gorgeous visual, which Hailee calls one of her “favorite” videos. “This video is soo aesthetic,” one commented on YouTube. “I’m in love with this video,” another tweeted. Long story short: if you like to drool over posts from Instagram travel bloggers in your free time, then you’ll be into it. Watch above!

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 9.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Capital Letters?” Tell us if you love it — and if you plan to see Fifty Shades Freed!