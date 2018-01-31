‘Game Of Thrones’: Winterfell Set Goes Up In Flames In Wild New Video — Season 8 Spoiler?

Some new footage has been released that seems to hint that the Stark family’s home might not survive season 8! Warning! Spoilers ahead!

Dying for the 8th and final season of Game of Thrones to arrive? You are most definitely not alone! However, we sadly already know that we’ve got a serious wait until that joyous day arrives. HBO has slated the return of GoT for April 2019. That’s a long wait. However, some new and explosives spoilers have been escaping the production. And when we say explosive, we meant it! Head here to see photos from season 7 of the beloved show!

A video has surfaced of the set of Winterfell in Moneyglass, Northern Ireland and it should give every fan of the show a serious chill! In it, the set for the Stark family fortress is going up in flames. Like, real, actual torched-beyond-all-repair flames. The clip, which was first posted on Facebook by a user named Steven McAuley, shows the TV set getting demolished. What could this mean?! We knew as season 7 drew to close that the White Walkers were marching south and Winterfell would be one of the first places they came to in Westeros. Are the Starks homeless!?

If you’ve watch all the way through season 7, then you know that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke, 31) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington, 31) are definitely now coupled up and the Mother of Dragons plans to rule this country when everything is said and done. Can we safely assume that, if Jon and the rest of the Starks survive, they will build a new home in King’s Landing when Dany and Jon rule side-by-side!? It’s a nice idea but that’s assuming a lot of things! One thing is certain: when this epic war against the Others is done, the Starks will either have to rebuild or find a new home!

