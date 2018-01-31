Cardi B, Rebel Wilson & More Replace Alexa In Amazon Echo’s Funny Super Bowl Ad

Have you ever wondered what happens when Amazon Echo’s Alexa loses her voice? Turns out, she has a few replacements, and you’re never going to guess who!

If you’re a fan of the TV show Black Mirror, you’ve probably come to the conclusion that technology has a mind of its own. Leave it Amazon’s Super Bowl LII commercial to make that theory a reality. In their most recent ad, Amazon Echo Speaker’s voice, Alexa, is feeling a little under the weather, and can no longer perform her duty of talking at her owner’s command. Fortunately, she has Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson and Silence of The Lamb’s Anthony Hopkins as replacements. The hilarious 90-second commercial, which is set to air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, shows Cardi hooked up to a headset, stepping in for a student who wants to know how close Mars is. Sticking to her brutally honest persona, she responds with, “How am I supposed to know, I’ve never been there,” and her signature chirp.

Sadly, the “Motorsport” rapper proves she’s not the best at being Alexa when another Amazon user asks her to play country music. Instead of doing so, she plays her Grammy-nominated single, “Bodak Yellow.” So funny! In Rebel’s scene, she is asked to set the mood for a dinner party, but things take a twisted turn when the Pitch Perfect actress starts blurting out inappropriate sexual remarks. Typical Rebel! Ultra intimidating chef, Gordon, insults an Alexa user when he simply asks to be told a recipe for grilled cheese. “Pathetic. You’re 32 years of age and you don’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich,” Gordon screams.

Our favorite Alexa, however, has to be Anthony Hopkins. In his scene, he frightens a woman who is trying to get him to call her friend. He tells her, “I’m afraid Brandon is a little tied up. But do let me know if there’s anything I can help you with.” The woman appears to be extremely scared, but who wouldn’t be upon hearing the voice of Hannibal Lector through a Bluetooth speaker.

Take a look at our gallery above to see more epic Super Bowl 52 commercials!

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite scene from Amazon Echo’s Super Bowl 52 Commercial? Let us know below.