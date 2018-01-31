Thinking About Getting A Breast Reduction? — Doctor On If You’re A Good Candidate

Stars like Amber Rose and Ariel Winter have been open about their recent breast reductions. Something you’re thinking about? Read this expert info first.

Ariel Winter, 20, and Amber Rose, 34, have both recently gone under the knife for breast reductions, and have been open about their decision to do so. Amber has been talking about it for almost a year, mostly on Instagram. Back in July 2017, she said, “I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year. My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples. Tell me about ur experiences.” When she revealed herself post-surgery in January 2018, she said, “I really went down a lot. I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36H. I was really really big. I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me. I’ve been online shopping, getting cute little shirts, little strapless little things.”

So how do you know if you’re a good candidate? NYC Plastic Surgeon and RealSelf Contributor, Dr. Lara Devgan told us, “You are a good candidate for breast reduction if you feel that your breasts are too large or too heavy for your frame. Patients often complain of breast pain, back pain, rashes under the breasts, and difficulty with normal activities like exercise and sports.”

Usually, one surgery is all that is required to get the breasts to your desired size. “The degree of reduction will depend on your goals as well as your unique anatomic characteristics. Typically, patients can reduce their breast size by 1-3 cup sizes or more,” Dr. Devgan says. You’ll need to take about a week off of work, and be prepared to take it easy — no strenuous exercise — for four to six weeks after surgery. The average cost, according to RealSelf, is $7,225, with 97 percent of patients saying it was worth it.

