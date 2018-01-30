What’s New On Netflix In February 2018? — ‘American Pie,’ New ‘Queer Eye’ & More
Happy almost February! A new month means new TV shows, specials, and movies will be hitting Netflix. Check out the full list of titles now!
Netflix has a great array of TV shows, standup specials, original movies, and more coming to the streaming service in February 2018. The American Pie movies and Kill Bill movies are just a few film series that have been added. Ocean’s 8 will be hitting theaters in July, and Netflix is making sure you can get all the background you need by watching Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12, and Ocean’s 13. Before the Lara Croft reboot swings into theaters, you can watch the original movie that catapulted Angelina Jolie to superstardom.
Netflix has a lot of original content headed your way as well. The highly-anticipated series Altered Carbon will be released on Feb. 2. The new Queer Eye will drop Feb. 7. The next installment of David Letterman’s new series will feature George Clooney and premiere Feb. 9. Check out all the titles coming to Netflix below:
FEBRUARY 1 :
3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)
42 Grams (2017)
Aeon Flux (2005)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
Ella Enchanted (2004)
Extract (2009)
GoodFellas (1990)
How the Beatles Changed the World (2017)
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (2017)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Men in Black (1997)
National Parks Adventure (2016)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Paint It Black (2016)
Scream 3 (2000)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
ZNation (Season 4)
FEBRUARY 2:
Altered Carbon (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
Cabin Fever (2002)
Coach Snoop (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — Netflix Original Standup Special
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
On Body and Soul — Netflix Original Movie
FEBRUARY 6:
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — Netflix Original Standup Special
Valor (Season 1) — The CW Exclusive
FEBRUARY 7:
Imposters (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
FEBRUARY 8:
6 Days (2017)
The Emoji Movie (2017)
FEBRUARY 9:
Fate/Apocrypha (Part 2) — Netflix Original Anime Series
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — Netflix Original Series
Seeing Allred — Netflix Original
The Ritual — Netflix Original
The Trader (Sovdagari) — Netflix Original
When We First Met — Netflix Original
FEBRUARY 14:
Greenhouse Academy (Season 2) — Netflix Original Series
Love Per Square Foot — Netflix Original
FEBRUARY 15:
Deep Undercover Collection (Collection 2)
Re:Mind (Season 1) — Netflix Original
FEBRUARY 16:
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 6) — Netflix Original Series
Evan Almighty (2007)
Everything Sucks! (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
Irreplaceable You — Netflix Original
First Team: Juventus (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
FEBRUARY 17:
Blood Money (2017)
FEBRUARY 18:
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — Netflix Original
FEBRUARY 19:
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist — Netflix Original
FEBRUARY 20:
Bates Motel (Season 5)
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — Netflix Original
FEBRUARY 21:
Forgotten — Netflix Original
Lincoln (2012)
The Bachelors (2017)
FEBRUARY 22:
Atomic Puppet (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
FEBRUARY 23:
Marseille (Season 2) — Netflix Original Series
Mute — Netflix Original
Seven Seconds (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
Ugly Delicious (Season 1) — Netflix Original Series
FEBRUARY 24:
Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)
FEBRUARY 26:
El Vato (Season 2)
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2017)
People You May Know (2016)
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso (Season 2)
Winnie
FEBRUARY 27:
Derren Brown: The Push — Netflix Original Standup
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — Netflix Original Standup
