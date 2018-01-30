Wendy Williams Agrees With Host Who Slammed Tom Brady’s Daughter: ‘All Kids Are Pissants’

Wendy Williams even shocked her own studio audience when she agreed with radio host, Alex Reimer’s comment that Tom Brady’s daughter is ‘an annoying pissant.’

Wendy Williams, 53, may have put herself in the hot seat during her January 30 show. Her audience gasped in shock when said she agrees with radio host, Alex Reimer‘s comment about Tom Brady‘s daughter Vivian, 5. On January 29, Brady called out Reimer and his remark, where he referred to Brady’s daughter as an “annoying little pissant,” during a previous radio segment. Reimer has since been suspended from Boston’s WEEI. But, if Wendy was in charge, Reimer’s punishment may have been much different.

“Alex insulted Tom’s daughter, if you can even call it an insult,” Wendy began. “Anyway, he called her an ‘annoying little pissant.’ — So what! Are you serious at 5-years-old,” she said of Tom’s daughter. “They’re all annoying little pissants! Are you serious?” Wendy then used the Carter family as an example to prove her point. “How many of you didn’t think it was so cute when Blue Ivy shushed Beyonce and JAY-Z [at the Grammys. January 28]; I’m was like, ‘Ugh, annoying,’ these are the annoying years!”

In defense of Reimer, she added, “When you’re on the radio, you’ll do anything for attention because you’re just trying to get a talk show or anything, just trying to get out.” Wendy gave one last piece of advice to Alex, telling him that when/if he has children, he’ll “find out that they can all be annoying little pissants.”

As a dedicated Patriot, Brady hops on the phone with Boston’s WEEI radio station every Monday for a weekly interview. However, when he caught wind of one of the host’s comments about his daughter, Brady cut his interview short on Monday, January 29. “Well, I think that –I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said to the host who later apologized for his colleague’s remarks. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.” Brady also added that he would need to evaluate whether or not he would return to the show again.

However, Brady said later that night that he wouldn’t want to see Reimer get fired over the situation. “We all have careers and we all make mistakes,” the Pats QB said during Super Bowl Opening Night in Minnesota on January 29. “I’d hate for someone to have to change their life because of something like that. It’s certainly not what he intended.” Brady also suggested he was willing to forgive Reimer. When asked if he’s going to put the comments behind him, Brady said, “Life’s too short.”

