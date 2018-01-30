Peyton Manning Channels His Inner ‘Harry Potter’ In Universal Studios’ Super Bowl Ad

Expecto Omaha-num! Peyton Manning brings some magic to his new gig as a ‘Vacation Quarterback’ in the hilarious Super Bowl commercial for Universal Studios.

Points for…the Denver Broncos? While the ponies aren’t playing in Super Bowl 52, their former quarterback Peyton Manning, 41, will make an appearance during the big game. Instead of throwing the pigskin, Peyton will discover his next new career after the NFL: vacation quarterback! “This is your moment,” he tells a family starting its day at a Universal Studios theme park . “You are more than a team. You are a family. Now let’s get out there and play.” That’s a speech that could hype up a starting line to score a touchdown on the opening drive, so you know it gets a family psyched for a day of fun, rides and unforgettable excitement.

Speaking which, the commercial’s real magic begins when he throws on a Gryffindor scarf and heads to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. “You know, I really wanted to play Quidditch,” but we’re kind of a football family,” he said, referencing his father Archie Manning, 68, and brothers Cooper Manning, 43, and Eli Manning, 37. Clearly, Peyton needs a few years at Hogwarts, as he’s not as adept with a wand as he is a football. It’s a shame that “Omaha” isn’t a magic word in the Potter-verse.

The last time Peyton was in a Super Bowl, he walked away with the Lombardi trophy. Sadly, seeing him during the ad breaks is the closest fans will ever see him back in the NFL championship game again. Oh well. Thankfully, the odds of Peyton popping up are good. The quarterback is no stranger to commercials. Even before he hung up his helmet, he was selling everything from MasterCard to Sprint to Papa John’s to Nationwide insurance.

How many times will football fans see Peyton before the New England Englands play the Philadelphia Eagles? Probably about five. Wow. For a guy who’s retired, he sure does work a lot. Perhaps he can take a vacation to Universal Studios? The guy certainly earned it.

What do you think about Peyton and Universal Studios Super Bowl commercial, HollywoodLifers?