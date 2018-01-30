News
United Airlines Kicks Emotional Support Peacock Off Flight & Twitter Freaks

Oh no! United Airlines refused to let an emotional support peacock board one of their planes, and Twitter is going bananas over it!

These days, it’s not uncommon to see a dog or cat at the airport, however, spotting a peacock at the ticket counter is. On Jan. 28, United Airlines found themselves in an awkward situation when a woman at the Newark Liberty International Airport tried to bring her emotional support peacock on board. After going through the trouble of buying an extra ticket for her feathered friend, United denied her request. According to Fox News, “This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.” United insisted that they explained this to the customer several times, but she refused to comply.

When reviewing United’s policies, they clearly state that trained service and emotional support animals must be able to sit in front of the passenger’s seat without obstructing the aisle. Unfortunately, the peacock would not be able to follow this rule due to it’s protruding feathers. So, we can understand United’s decision. And a lot of people took to Twitter to defend the airline. “There is no way I’m sitting next to someone’s ’emotional support peacock’ on a 5-hour flight. This is ridiculous,” one user tweeted. Sadly, this isn’t the first time United had made headlines for “kicking” a passenger off of a plane.

Back in April 2017, Dr. David Dao, 69, was violently removed from a United flight leaving Chicago, IL because it was overbooked. When Dr. David reused to leave on his own, police allegedly dragged him off the plane, leaving him bruised and bloodied. Following the incident, David opened a lawsuit against the airline, and two of the airport security officers were fired for their violent actions. It’s safe to say United needs to revise their policies as a whole.

