State Of The Union 2018: Watch Donald Trump’s First Address Live

Get ready, America. President Donald Trump gives his first State Of The Union address at 9:00 PM ET, with the Democratic response right afterward. Tune in to see what all goes down.

Here we go. For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump, 71, will give a State Of The Union address. Since moving into the Oval Office, President Trump has overseen a year of deteriorating race relations, growing accusations of Russian collusion and obstruction of justice, and a harsh divide between the Left and the Right. Trump will reportedly stress unity, according to Politico, while attributing the recent strong economic growth to the Republican tax plan. Expect him to say “America First” a lot when the show starts at 9:00 PM ET. Rep. Joe Patrick Kennedy, 37, will issue the Democrats’ official response following Trump’s State of the Union.

Ahead of the speech, the White House indicated Trump’s speech — in addition to crowing about the recent economic boom — would also outline a $1 trillion dollar investment in a large-scale, rebuilding of America’s infrastructure. He would plans to speak about DACA legalization and replacing the visa lottery with a skills-based approach. He also plans to emphasize “peace through strength” when it comes to world affairs. Lovely.

While Trump may hope for some “bipartisanship” help on his plans, especially to enact his immigration policies, he won’t find many friendly Democrats in the audience (while several have decided to boycott the address all together.) Rep. Jackie Speier of California has invited both Dems and Republicans to follow the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement by wearing black at the event. Dems are also using their “plus one” invites to protest the president and Republicans. Rep. Mark Pocan will be accompanied by Randy Bryce, the iron worker running against Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, according to Mother Jones.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-NY, will bring Amy Gotlieb, the wife of Ravi Ragbir (a prominent immigration activist who was detained by ICE.) Eight members of Congress are bringing Salvadoran immigrants whose temporary protected status was revoked by the Trump administration. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI, will bring Cindy Garcia, the wife of a man who was deported in January after living 30 years in the country (and, to note, a man who had no criminal history.)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, will bring San Juan mayor Carmen Cruz, who Trump attacked on Twitter when she criticized his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria. Needless to say, when Trump looks out to Congress, he’ll see the faces of many whose lives were affected negatively by his policies. It will be an interesting night

