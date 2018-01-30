Joss is stuck between a rock and a hard place as reflects on his big decision. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 30 episode of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas.’ Watch now!

“It’s in your best interest to keep you both in the game. It’s not in your best interest to keep Sylvia in the game,” Shane says to Joss in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the new Challenge: Vendettas episode. Joss feels bad that he sent Sylvia into elimination. Joss, Brad, and Sylvia were on the same team last week. They lost and had to decide which of them was going to go into elimination. Shane notes that Joss did “break her,” as Sylvia sits wrapped up in a blanket and shaking. “I saw her soul shatter inside,” Shane jokes.

Joss admits that saying Sylvia’s name was “heartbreaking.” Brad comes in to try and help Joss feel better about his decision. “It’s a hard situation to be in, but we’re here to play a game,” he says. Let’s face it, he’s right. Sometimes feelings have to be pushed aside.

MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Twenty-eight players including stars from MTV UK’s Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore along with contestants from Big Brother have joined The Challenge fan favorites as they travel to Spain to pursue their personal vendettas against on another. This season, for the very first time, every player is out solely for themselves, not their team. Only one winner will come out on top, and the final prize has the potential to exceed $500,000.

