Leave it to Stephen Colbert and his writers at The Late Show to roast President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech before it even began. While the host plans to give a his scathing response during a live show following the Jan. 30 address, we got a little taste for what the 53-year-old is going to bring when Colbert’s show tweeted out video of the “real” speech with the caption: “Whatever he says tonight, here’s the real #SOTU.” Thanks to video from Trump’s 2017 address before congress as well as audio from other interviews, they spliced together a wicked speech, even including his alleged 2006 affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38.

“Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, members of Congress, Vladimir Putin,” Trump began as the camera cut away to a confused congressional member looking around to see if the Russian leader was actually in the house. “The state of our union is a mess. I believe strongly in lying, and lying, and lying,” the president confessed to the packed chamber.

“And, don’t forget, I gave a lot of money to a porn star,” he continued, as MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, 54, is shown in the audience as one of the few people clapping. “We have begun to drain the swamp of members of my cabinet,” Trump added as canned HHS Secretary Tom Price is seen in cheering on the line. Then came the reference to his epic water drinking fail as they pictured him with a glass as he demanded, “Watch me drink the water with two hands!” The spot-on video ends with Trump getting a massive standing ovation for telling the legislators that, “The time has come to recognize that Donald Trump was never the right solution for our country.” There’s probably a whole lot of people at home nodding in agreement with that statement!

Whatever he says tonight, here's the real #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/4BGcFfn0vm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 31, 2018

