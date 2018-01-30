Rihanna ‘Laughs Off’ Grammy Pregnancy Rumors, Yet Thinks About How BF Hassan Will Be As A Dad

Rihanna got a good laugh at pregnancy rumors following her Grammys performance. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she won’t be a mom anytime soon.

Rihanna rocked the hell out of her curvier figure during her “Wild Thoughts” performance at the 2018 Grammys. Sadly some fans jumped to the conclusion that the 29-year-old was pregnant after her tight costume showed a little belly bump. “At this point Rihanna feels like all she can do is laugh off all the pregnancy rumors, in addition to just ignoring them now. She’s not pregnant, and she’s not even trying to get pregnant either at this point,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Rihanna’s been happy with her thicker look, and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel loves her curves.

As for whether or not Rihanna is going to start a family with Hassan, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon. “Would she like children in the future? Yes, but definitely in the future, she’s simply not ready to start a family… just yet. Rihanna loves children though, she’s a natural mom, and she thinks Hassan will make an amazing father — he’s really kind and patient, and a very loving person — but right now she’s focused on her career first and foremost. Plus, Rihanna hasn’t even met his family yet,” our insider adds. So next time RiRi decides to eat a good meal, remember that’s food in her belly and not a baby!

Rihanna and Hassan have been dating since the June of 2017 when they were first spotted making out in a pool in Spain. They’re still going strong as he accompanied her to Grammy after parties, but these two have loved keeping their romance undercover even as we’ve moved into 2018. They made sure to leave 1Oak Night Club on Jan. 29 minutes apart as to not be photographed together. RiRi had SUCH a night! She was living her best life wildly dancing away onstage to “Wild Thoughts” with a huge, satisfied smile on her face and even took home a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, 30. A prestigious trophy, a killer performance and partying with her handsome boyfriend to cap off the night. Pour it up indeed!

