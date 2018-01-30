Rihanna’s BF Hassan Jameel Worried About ‘Unpredictable’ Chris Brown & Fears He Wants Her Back

Although Rihanna and Hassan Jameel just spent Grammys night together, they’re working through some things from her past. He is feeling ‘tense’ over her ex, Chris Brown!

Despite keeping their relationship super private, Rihanna, 29, and Hassan Jameel, stepped out on Grammys night, proving they’re still going strong. However, Hassan — a billionaire businessman and Toyota heir — is stressing over RiRi’s ex, Chris Brown, 28. “He is uncomfortable with her ex Chris lurking in her past,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife.com. As previously reported, Chris has been keeping a close eye on his ex and her new man, as he’s been known to have lingering feelings from their past romance. With that being said, “Hassan doesn’t trust Chris and he feels like he is unpredictable when it comes to Rihanna.”

Although the insider says Rihanna has opened up to Hassan about her relationship with Chris and assured him that that’s all part of her past, Hassan isn’t entirely convinced. “He feels like Chris is capable of trying anything to win her back and that has him feeling uneasy,” the source admits. “Hassan tries not to worry about Chris, but knowing he may still love Rihanna makes him feel a bit tense.”

Rihanna and Hassan have yet to confirm their relationship since they were first romantically linked in June 2017. The pair were photographed in each other’s arms amidst a make-out session at a private villa in Spain. However, both RiRi and Hassan have kept things under wraps, only stepping out separately and never being photographed in the same shot. The two were spotted dining at the same London restaurant in September 2017, and then they travel to Boston in October of that year.

The rumored new couple attended hit the same Grammy afterparty at 1Oak Nightclub in New York City on Sunday, where they were photographed leaving separately. But, RiRi excited the club shortly after Hassan had left.

Hassan’s worries over Chris come at the same time reports claim the singer is dating Indonesian singer/songwriter, Agnez Mo. Chris and Mo have been fueling the romance rumors, posting flirty photos together and stepped out together. They were most recently spotted holding hands during a Disneyland date over the January 6/7 weekend.

HollywoodLifers, who would you like to see Rihanna date?