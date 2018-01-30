Pink proves she will not be silenced in the new emotional music video for her single, ‘Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.’ Watch it here!

Headstrong singer, Pink, 38, is not letting today’s political climate discourage her in any way. In her new music video for “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” released on Jan. 29, she expresses her desire to fight for what’s right and encourages her fans to do the same — no matter how hard it may be. With lyrics like, “there’s not enough rope to tie me down, there’s not enough tape to shut this mouth,” it’s clear she’s on a mission to seek change, and we’re right there with her! The visual, directed by Sasha Samsonova, was shot in black-and-white, making Pink’s message ultra clear. Plus, she also rocks her signature pixie cut with a nipple bearing tank, and distressed jeans in the video, which makes it that much more exciting!

Although there’s not one second of the video that we didn’t love, our favorite moment had to be the end when her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, 6, made an appearance. Willow’s cameo gave us all the feels, especially since, Pink has recently been super vocal about setting a good example for her. Back in August, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Pink gave an emotional speech on how she taught her daughter to love herself. We still get emotional thinking about it! Pink’s vision for “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” was not only to start a movement, but to also bring awareness to UNICEF. Pink is an ambassador for UNICEF, and attached to the video was a link to support UNICEF’s global mission. Should we start chanting, “Pink for President in 2020”?

The release of the new video follows Pink’s epic 2018 Grammy Awards performance. On Jan. 28, she performed, “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” with such genuine emotion and energy that members of the audience appeared to be completely shaken up! Even though she wasn’t hanging from the ceilings or busting out new choreography, Pink delivered a powerful message.

