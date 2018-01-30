P!nk Slams Grammys President After He Says ‘Women Need To Step Up’ In The Music Industry

P!nk is NOT here for Grammy President Neil Portnow’s tone-deaf comment about how female artists ‘need to step up.’ See the singer’s epic response!

Like most of us, P!nk, 38, was beside herself with fury at Recording Academy President Neil Portnow‘s half-assed explanation about why there was a lack of women at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The singer took to Twitter on Jan. 29 to give him a piece of her mind — below, check out her powerful message, which is being applauded by fans and celebs like Katy Perry, 33, alike.

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’ — women have been stepping since the beginning of time,” P!nk, who put on a moving performance of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” during the Grammys, said in what appears to be a handwritten message. “Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this,” she added. Yes!

“When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women STEP UP every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal, and what it looks like to be fair,” she concluded. See photos from P!nk’s “Beautiful Trauma” video here.

Fans are behind P!nk 100%. “Now THIS is one of the reasons why I love you,” one tweeted in reply. “THANK YOU for your brilliantly perfect response to #GrammysSoMale. Instead of asking women to ”step up”, which, as you said, they have been doing since the beginning of time, I think Mr. Portnow and the music industry as a whole should step up,” another agreed.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Another powerful woman, leading by example. We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I'm proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance. ✊🏻

P.s VH1 Divas Live. https://t.co/RDmB7zRfId — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2018

