Are Nikki Bella & John Cena Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Pregnancy Speculation?

Is it over?! Nikki Bella and John Cena were in tears while talking about their marital future in a new clip from the third season of ‘Total Bellas’! Watch it here.

OMG! Nikki Bella, 34, and John Cena, 40, may be engaged, but a surprising clip showing a sneak peek into the third season of their reality television series Total Bellas is causing us to wonder if their plans to walk down the aisle have changed. The video, released on Jan. 30, shows the couple crying while discussing their romantic future together. “So we really want to call this off?,” Nikki asks a sad looking John in the clip. It’s not entirely clear what she’s talking about but we can’t help but think the wedding may be the subject in question! That’s not the only shocking conversation in the clip, however. Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, 34, can also be seen in the asking Daniel Bryan, 36, a very important question: “I wonder if she’s pregnant?,” she asks. Is she talking about Nikki?! SEE THE FULL CLIP BELOW!

This first look into the new season of the popular reality show proves there’s a lot to be revealed in the lives of the Bella twins and it could be both good and bad! Both Nikki and Brie have been very open about their lives on their own series and on their other series, Total Divas, so if there is something life-changing, we’re sure it will be talked about. One of the recent highlights of the seventh season of Total Divas included Nikki showing off her excitement about her engagement to John by trying on gorgeous wedding dresses. Could that excitement have turned into devastation? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see for the new season of Total Bellas to find out!

When Nikki wasn’t busy with her wedding plans, the professional wrestler took some time out to appear and compete on last season’s Dancing with the Stars. Although she got eliminated on the show, Nikki sure did prove she knows how to work her body not just in a ring but on a dance floor too and we loved watching her skills!

The third season of Total Bellas is set to premiere in Spring 2018 on E!.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nikki and John are calling off their wedding? Tell us your opinions in the comments below!