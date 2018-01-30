Nicole Eggert Accuses Scott Baio Of ‘Penetrating’ Her At 14 While Filming ‘Charles In Charge’

‘Charles in Charge’ actress Nicole Eggert told Megyn Kelly that former costar Scott Baio allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was just 14. Watch her emotional interview.

Nicole Eggert, 46, sat down for her first TV interview since accusing former costar Scott Baio, 57, of alleged sexual assault on Twitter. Nicole, who costarred on the hit sitcom Charles in Charge with Scott for four seasons in the 1980s, described to Megyn Kelly on her January 30 show a terrifying pattern of alleged abuse that started on the Charles in Charge set when she was just a young teen. Nicole claimed that Scott, someone she said she believed was her friend and someone she could trust, allegedly penetrated her with his fingers on the set of the show just shortly before her 15th birthday. The abuse allegedly continued for years, leading to her allegedly losing her virginity to Scott when she was 17. Scott has denied all allegations of sexual assault, saying that he and Nicole did have sex, but she was over 18 at the time.

“I was very young and it was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before,” Nicole tearfully told Megyn of the alleged abuse. “We started filming the show in 1986, when I was 14, and he immediately took to me, and befriended me, and gained my trust. And then, he started expressing his love for me. And then, he started talking about marriage and the future. I was still 14, before my 15th birthday, we were at his house, in his car, in his garage, and he reached over and penetrated me with his finger. And that it when the sexual abuse and touching started.”

She described how Scott would allegedly grope her, fondle her, and pull her onto his lap while they were on set filming their show. She said it got to the point that other people would allegedly ask her if she and Scott were dating. Keep in mind that Scott is 11 years older than Nicole, and was playing a college student nannying her and her onscreen siblings. Nicole said she felt that she couldn’t come forward sooner with her claims because she wasn’t ready to tell her story. “For me, it was always about protecting the show,” she added.

“I was very young and it was…shocking, a little. He was playing not only on my emotions, but my hormones, and all of those things. But the issue with him, is that he was our boss,” Nicole said. “And he was also telling me, you know, you can’t tell anybody, this is illegal, I’ll go to jail, the show will be over, we’ll all get sued. You know, you’ll be out of a job, you’ll ruin everybody’s life. And it’s scary. It’s intimidating, especially when you’re that young.”

“I was very young & It was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before either" – Nicole Eggert, who has accused former Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio of molesting her when she was younger. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/VjSSLcLJP8 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 30, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Nicole’s allegations against Scott? Let us know.