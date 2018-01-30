Whitney gets a frantic call from Ashley, who thinks she’s going into labor! Watch this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 30 episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ now!

Whitney is sleeping when she receives a call early in the morning from Ashley. “I feel like it’s time,” Ashley tells Whitney, who proceeds to quickly get dressed. Whitney, who is also Ashley’s birthing coach, races over Ashley’s place. Whitney notes that Ashley’s baby doesn’t have perfect timing. “Buddy didn’t come home again last night,” she says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “He has been gone for a week. His room is super cleaned out, as though he’s gone somewhere. I’m really concerned about him. But right now I have got to take care of Ashley.”

Whitney doesn’t even put the car in park when she arrives at Ashley’s house! But Ashley’s not going into labor! Ashley realized after she called Whitney that she wasn’t actually having the baby right now. “I think I just peed,” Ashley says. She reveals she woke up and her bed was wet. This happens to pregnant women all the time, so she just assumed the baby was coming! Ashley fully admits that she was a “little hasty” in calling Whitney, but it’s better to be safe than sorry! The baby’s been bouncing on Ashley’s bladder, and she’s been having Braxton Hicks contractions lately. Her due date is near, so the baby could really come at any time!

At least Ashley knows that Whitney will be ready to go when the baby actually does come! My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

