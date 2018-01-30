Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Used To Have Mind Blowing Sex — Why That Stopped

Eek! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been feeling so distant from each other since he started touring that it’s seriously affected their once wild sex life. Get EXCLUSIVE details on how things fell apart.

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, have been having a rocky time in their relationship since he’s been away on the road for his music and it’s affecting their previous wild times in the bedroom! “When Kylie first told him she was pregnant, Travis was actually kind of psyched—he and Kylie were madly in love, having the most mind-blowing sex, and everything was great between them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “But, when Travis started touring, and spending time apart from Kylie, they began drifting away from each other, and truthfully, if it wasn’t for the baby, Travis and Kylie would have very probably split-up by now. How Kylie is now, compared to how she was when they first started hooking-up, is like night and day.”

If Kylie’s been in quite the different mood lately, it’s most likely not only because of the distance, it may also be because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly due to give birth in four weeks and she’s most likely feeling the effects of being very pregnant. There’s a lot of speculation on whether or not Travis will be present for the birth and with the way things have been going for these two, we’re not so sure he’ll show up! We do hope he finds time, however, to welcome the new bundle of joy in the world because there’s nothing quite like seeing your own child come into the world!

Perhaps the trouble Kylie and Travis have been having is one reason she’s been choosing to keep her pregnancy under wraps for now. Her baby bump hasn’t been seen for months until she made a recent appearance at a construction site to overlook the building of a mansion she has reportedly invested in. Hopefully we’ll see more of her and Travis once the baby is born!

