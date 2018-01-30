Kylie Jenner: Why She Hasn’t Hired A Nanny For Baby — Who Will Help Her

While Kylie Jenner is set to give birth in just a few weeks, she refuses to hire a nanny for her baby! Is she planning to do everything alone? Find out her plan here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is about to become a first-time mom, and lucky for her, she has supportive family members who are willing to help her take care of her little one with Travis Scott, 26. She’s going to need all the extra help she can get too, as the reality star is reportedly set on NOT hiring an extra set of hands — at least not right away. In fact, a new report claims Kylie only wants family around her child, which is why she’s putting her foot down about a nanny. Instead, Kylie plans on relying on help from her seasoned older sisters as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, 62. Click here to see pics from Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

“She hasn’t hired a nanny,” a People magazine source recently told the publication. “At first, she only wants Kris and her sisters to help with the baby. She is worried about new people around the baby.” While Kylie is reportedly nervous about becoming a young mom, her sisters are definitely going to be a great resource for her, as Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37, each have three children of their own. Khloe Kardashian, 33, is currently pregnant with her first, and even her brother Rob Kardashian, 30, has a child, Dream Kardashian, 14 months. But while Kylie doesn’t want any outside help after her bundle of joy arrives, she’s totally fine with getting help BEFORE she gives birth.

In fact, Kylie has reportedly been getting all the help she can get — including when it comes to baby-proofing her mansion! “She hired a company to baby-proof her house. Most of it is already finished,” the insider explained. On top of that, her nursery is apparently completed as well, and it’s “pink, pink and pink,” according to the mag’s source. As for Travis, only time will tell if he’ll step up as a father. Currently, as HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, the rapper has been pretty MIA from Kylie’s life, which is disappointing for her as well as her entire fam!

“Kris is furious with Travis over his careless attitude with Kylie,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “Kris never sees Travis around and when she does see him, Travis does not seem very present or engaged with the family.” In an effort to help straighten him out, Kim has reportedly spoken to the artist and so has Kanye West, 40. Hopefully their words stick!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Kylie only wanting her family to help out with her newborn?