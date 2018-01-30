Kylie Jenner’s Baby Reportedly Due In Less Than 4 Weeks — Will Travis Scott Be There For Birth?

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy is coming to an end! But with just weeks left before she becomes a mom, how present will Travis Scott be after the baby’s born?

While Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 20, aren’t on the best terms right now, it doesn’t change the fact that they have a child coming — and soon! In fact, Kylie is reportedly due in February, which means she should be giving birth within the next four weeks or less. But although Travis SHOULD be stepping up now more than ever, he’s apparently been super MIA! “Kylie and Travis have been fighting non-stop over numerous things that they refuse to see eye-to-eye on,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As a result, Travis has been doing everything in his power to keep himself busy just to be away from her and avoid having to answer her calls and texts messages.” Yikes!

So will Travis be in the delivery room? Only time will tell, but for now, Kylie has actually been taking discreet Lamaze class online, according TMZ, WITHOUT Travis. Instead of learning about birthing techniques with her baby daddy, Kylie is reportedly taking the classes with BFF Jordyn Woods, 20. The two have even been reading baby books together — something you’d expect her to be doing with the father of her child. Click here to see pics of Kylie since news of her pregnancy broke.

Rightfully so, the Lip Kit mogul is reportedly super “anxious” about expecting the child, and she’s hoping for a pain-free birth. To ensure things go as smoothly as possible, the People source claims she’s totally willing to use medicine to ease the pain. “She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine,” the insider explained, adding that the star’s nursery is “pink, pink and pink.”

Meanwhile, Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is currently seven months along in her first pregnancy, and she’s due in late March. The reality star has been very open about her journey to motherhood since announcing she was expecting in December. In fact, Khloe has revealed her baby kicks “a lot” and she’s determined to breastfeed.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how do you think Kylie will announce the birth of her child? Are you surprised she still hasn’t commented on her pregnancy?