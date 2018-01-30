Is ‘This Is Us’ On This Week? What You Need To Know About The New Episode

With Donald Trump’s State of the Union address happening Jan. 30, what does this mean for ‘This Is Us?’ Is the show on tonight? Get the lowdown on what’s going on with your favorite show now!

This Is Us will not be airing Tuesday, Jan. 30. Donald Trump’s State of the Union address will start at 9 p.m., the show’s normal airtime, and last until 11 p.m. There isn’t going to be a new This Is Us episode on its regular night, but the show will be airing Feb. 4 right after the Super Bowl. The show nabbed the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot. This Is Us will finally explain the sequence of events after the Pearson home went up in flames during the highly-anticipated episode. The episode is slated to air at 10:15 p.m., but depending on how long the Super Bowl goes, that could change.

In addition, This Is Us will air another new episode Feb. 6, just two days after the Super Bowl episode. The Feb. 6 episode will air at its normal time of 9 p.m. Executive producer Ken Olin has said that these two episodes are crucial to understanding Jack’s tragic death. Before the Jan. 23 episode, Ken tweeted: “Everyone get ready for the next 3 episodes of @NBCThisIsUs. Tomorrow night. Sunday night after the Super Bowl. And the following Tuesday night, February 6th. They are going to answer all your questions… and pretty much break all your hearts.”

Mandy Moore talked to HollywoodLife.com and other reporters at the Create & Cultivate launch event on Jan. 25 about the Super Bowl episode. Mandy said the episode will be a “soul-crusher,” but you will learn everything. She continued, “People will know and then we can get back to telling the story of this family… And I think it will make things that much more bittersweet moving forward.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the Super Bowl episode of This Is Us? Let us know!