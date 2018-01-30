Mark Salling: Matthew Morrison & More ‘Glee’ Stars React To Former Costar’s Death

Matthew Morrison has opened up on social media about former ‘Glee’ costar Mark Salling’s suicide with a sweet photo. See more messages about Mark from his ‘Glee’ family here.

Leave it to Mr. Schuster to make us emotional. Glee‘s favorite teacher, Matthew Morrison, was one of the first to acknowledge his former costar Mark Salling‘s death on social media, just hours after his apparent suicide. Matthew posted a heartbreaking photo on Instagram of himself, Mark, and the late Cory Monteith posing in tuxedos, from what looks like an old photoshoot. Cory, who played Finn, died in 2013 after an accidental drug overdose. He captioned the photo with two angel emojis, and one sad face.

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina on Glee, liked the photo and commented with a heart. Glee producer Tim Davis wrote about Mark on Twitter: “Today we lost another # Glee cast member,” he tweeted. “Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it’s horrific. But # MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments.” Jane Lynch, who played Vice Principal Sue Sylvester, retweeted Tim’s message.

Another Glee producer, Paris Barclay, shared a sweet photo of Mark and Cory pausing between takes at a bake sale scene. Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on Glee, simply tweeted, “Oh Mark”. We can’t imagine the emotions he, and the rest of the Glee family, must be experiencing right now.

Mark was found dead of apparent suicide near the banks of the Los Angeles River in Sunland, CA, on January 30. According to initial reports, Mark allegedly hanged himself at a little league baseball field near the creek. Mark, who played bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Glee for six seasons, was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving a pre-pubescent minor. Prosecutors alleged that he had 50,000 images of underage children on his computer when he was arrested in December 2015. He was expected to get four to seven years in prison as part of a plea deal during his sentencing hearing in March, according to TMZ.

