Female Senators Wear Black & Time’s Up Pins In Protest At The State Of The Union

Congress brought the protests to the State of the Union, from surprise guests, to women wearing black in solidarity with Time’s Up. Here’s what went down when Trump was speaking.

Taking cue from women at the Golden Globes, a number of female senators and congresswomen opted to wear black for the State of the Union. The symbolic gesture was a nod to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, acknowledging that sexism is alive and well in politics — and the president is complicit. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered the group of female (and some male) leaders wearing their best black outfits and Time’s Up pins. Many also wore pins that said “Recy”, in reference to Recy Taylor, a black woman who was sadistically gang raped by white men in 1944, who became an activist. Recy is the name Oprah Winfrey invoked in her impassioned Golden Globes speech when speaking about equality and justice for women.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), brought a special guest with her to the State of the Union: San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. Trump made an enemy out of Cruz during Hurricane Maria, as the mayor publicly derided him for not sending aid to the territory as American citizens died. He responded to her cries for help and justice by mocking her on social media. Her response was to keep rallying for her people, just wearing a “nasty woman” t-shirt this time.

You may have recognized a handsome, bow-tied man sitting next to Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK). Yep, that was Bill Nye (The Science Guy)! Bill’s a vocal critic of Trump and his administration’s stance on climate change. He’s trying to save the world, and Trump’s standing in the way.

